Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.73

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 147471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

