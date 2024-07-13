MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.09

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 59055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $707.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $96,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.