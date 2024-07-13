HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.07

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $553.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

