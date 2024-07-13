Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

