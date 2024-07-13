Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $558.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.18 and a 12-month high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.