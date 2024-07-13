Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.22 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

