Empirical Finance LLC Buys 489 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

