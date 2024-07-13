Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

