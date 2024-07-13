ORG Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

