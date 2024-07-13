ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,211 KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNOP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $7.92 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.16%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

