ORG Partners LLC Sells 566 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 103.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.60.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $758.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $737.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

