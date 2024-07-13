ORG Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $536.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $427.53 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

