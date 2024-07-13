Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

