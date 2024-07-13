Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,319 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

