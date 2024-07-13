10,370 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $769.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

