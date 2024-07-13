ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 779 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vontier by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vontier by 89.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

