ORG Partners LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $440.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $409.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.25 and its 200 day moving average is $454.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

