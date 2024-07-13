ORG Partners LLC Sells 16,594 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,801.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 386.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.81 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

