Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $647.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

