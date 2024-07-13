ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after buying an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

