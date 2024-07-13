ORG Partners LLC Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

