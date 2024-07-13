UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 763.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 369,687 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $18,245,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

