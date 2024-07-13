Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.54. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

