Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.