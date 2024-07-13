Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Amdocs by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.