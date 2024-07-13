ORG Partners LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

