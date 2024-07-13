Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 620.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

