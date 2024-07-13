Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,152 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.