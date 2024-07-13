3,988 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $180.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $181.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

