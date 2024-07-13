Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

AON stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

