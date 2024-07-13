Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

