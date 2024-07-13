Duality Advisers LP Takes $719,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.