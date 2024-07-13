Leuthold Group LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.