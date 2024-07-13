Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 228,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.