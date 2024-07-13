Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 10,031 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 183,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,069,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

