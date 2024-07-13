Henderson Group Plc Janus Buys 166,042 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

