ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus Purchases 47,492 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABIO

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.