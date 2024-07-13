The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $479.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $483.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.62.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

