Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $611.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $611.00 million and approximately $33.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,491.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00636305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00119663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00273474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042170 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068047 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,020,603,501 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,104,289 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,505,908.2 with 4,233,005,892.89 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14347379 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $36,428,249.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

