Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $207.65 million and $4.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.43 or 0.99992041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02018984 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,436,122.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

