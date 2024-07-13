Dymension Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $249.63 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $249.63 million and $12.96 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,167,646 coins and its circulating supply is 190,410,596 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,028,026,601 with 190,146,817 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.3475905 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $19,620,028.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

