Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.43 or 0.99992041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023947 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

