dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.64 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.64 million and $2,057.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00119663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,688,058 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99633052 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,531.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.