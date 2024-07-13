Metahero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $734,900.54 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Metahero has a market cap of $20.65 million and $734,900.54 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

