Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 173,224 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QuantumScape Trading Up 16.9 %
Shares of QS stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
