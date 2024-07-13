Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 173,224 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

