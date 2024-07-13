ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

