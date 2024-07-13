Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,612 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

