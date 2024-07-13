Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SPG stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

