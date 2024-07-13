Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $412.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

