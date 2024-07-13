Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1,582.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $55.05 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

